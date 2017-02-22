Expanded Campus Carry Gun Bill Heads To Arkansas Senate

An Arkansas Senate committee has advanced legislation that would allow people 25 and older to carry a concealed handgun on a college campus if they undergo certain training.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday endorsed and sent to the full Senate the revised bill that requires colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus.

The proposal allows anyone 25 and older with a state concealed handgun license to carry on campus if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training. An initial version of the bill would have only allowed faculty and staff to carry on campus.

A 2013 law leaves the decision on whether to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns up to the schools, but none have opted to do so.

