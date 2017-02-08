Governor Hopeful For Early End To Arkansas Legislative Session

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talking to reporters Wednesday about the status of the 2017 session.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is suggesting the Arkansas Legislature might be able to wrap up the 2017 session earlier than expected. Wednesday he praised lawmakers for "setting aside peripheral issues" and focusing on important matters.

The Republican governor has seen passage of three key issues he had for this session: a tax cut for low income residents, an exemption of income taxes for the pensions of military retirees and a change to the state’s higher education funding model. Hutchinson's comments came immediately after signing the bill moves funding for public colleges and universities from being based on enrollment to a "performance-based" formula.

"I’m hopeful that the session keeps progressing this way, that there will be an early conclusion to the session," Hutchinson said. "I think we will shift soon from the substantive legislation that we’ve been working on, there’s still some more to do, but we’ll be able to shift to the revenue stabilization act and the preparations for that."

With state revenue below forecast by $57.1 million for the fiscal year that began last July, Hutchinson said he and finance officials are watching carefully to determine if any adjustments are needed to the state budget.

Related Content

Governor Signs Bill Changing Arkansas Higher Education Funding

Higher Education Funding
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that links college and university funding to factors such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

Hutchinson on Wednesday signed the bill that requires the state to adopt a "performance-based" model for funding higher education rather than basing the money on enrollment.

Hutchinson has said he'll call for increasing higher education funding by $10 million in 2018 if the plan was approved.

Governor Signs Arkansas Tax Cut On Military Retirement Pay

Governor Asa Hutchinson sign into law Military retirees tax break
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a bill giving a tax break to retired military veterans and imposing additional taxes on digital downloads, treats and unemployment benefits.

The $13 million exemption is intended to boost economic development. Its supporters hope veterans retire in Arkansas to begin second careers and say shifting the tax burden to others was necessary to make it happen.

Arkansas Lawmakers Approve Change In Higher Education Funding

Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) and Arkansas Department of Higher Education Director Maria Markham at a committee hearing. File photo 2017.
Arkansas lawmakers have given their final approval and sent to the governor to a plan to link college and university funding to factors such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

The Senate on Monday voted 32-1 for a bill requiring the state to adopt a "performance-based" model for funding higher education rather than basing the money on enrollment. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he'd call for increasing higher education funding $10 million in 2018 if lawmakers approve the plan.