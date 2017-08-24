How NPR's 'Wow In The World' Helped Kids Experience The 2017 Eclipse

By editor 41 minutes ago
  • <em>Wow in the World</em> co-host Mindy Thomas interviews a fan during a day of eclipse activities at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Wow in the World co-host Mindy Thomas interviews a fan during a day of eclipse activities at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
    Hugo Rojo / NPR
  • <em>Wow in the World</em> co-host Mindy Thomas interviews a fan during a day of eclipse activities at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Wow in the World co-host Mindy Thomas interviews a fan during a day of eclipse activities at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
    Hugo Rojo / NPR
Originally published on August 24, 2017 11:04 am

On Monday, August 21, thousands of spectators and families poured into the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., for their special eclipse viewing day activities.

For more than a hundred curious listeners and their parents, the solar eclipse was an opportunity to meet a voice they only knew from car rides and living room listening sessions. Mindy Thomas, co-host of NPR's Wow in the World, worked with intrepid reporters-in-training to learn about the eclipse, what they liked most about the show and much more.

NPR Extra gathered social media snapshots of the day's excitement and you can view some below. Were you at the National Air and Space Museum and got a picture with Mindy? Tag it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #WowInTheSky. You can also upload images and video to tinkercast.com/contact We'd love to see them!

The fun didn't stop at the museum or in Washington. Wow in the World listeners were encouraged to send dispatches from around the country as they experienced the solar eclipse. Check out some of the video and audio reports from our SKYwitness Reporters:

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.