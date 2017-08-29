Jewish Food & Cultural Festival Is Taking A Year Off, Plans 2019 Return

The Jewish Food and Cultural Festival, held annually in Little Rock, is taking a year off. The Jewish Federation of Arkansas voted to take time to review the festival and bring it back in two years, on April 14, 2019. JFA Director Marianne Tettlebaum made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

"The Federation's Board of Directors has voted to take a year off in 2018 to allow us to review and strengthen the Festival and bring you an incredible event in two years. JFAR Board Secretary Dr. Lewis Krain will be leading the committee to review the Festival. An online survey will go out community-wide in the next couple of months, but if you have suggestions, ideas, comments etc. that you want to share directly with Lewis and the committee now, please do not hesitate..."

The festival's footprint has grown considerably in the last decade or so, moving from a synagogue, to the River Market, to War Memorial Stadium. Last year organizers anticipated a crowd of 15,000.