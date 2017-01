The Arkansas House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution doing away with a seniority system for committee assignments.

By a vote of 75-to-23, with one member voting present, the House adopted rules whereby future committee members would be appointed by the House Speaker. The bill, HR1001, needed a two-thirds majority to pass. The resolution does not take effect until after the current House Speaker, Jeremy Gillam of Judsonia, has said he would leave the position in 2019.