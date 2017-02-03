KUAR Podcast: Tax Cut Signed, Legislative Update & John Cain Birthday

Hear KUAR's Week-In-Review Podcast for the week ending Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

The top story this week: Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs his $50 million tax cut for low income Arkansans into law. But a disappointing state revenue report the following day prompts talk of budget cuts.

We also have a full wrap up of legislative activities, including advancement of a bill that would require colleges to allow firearms on campuses and a debate over Sharia law that came up during consideration of another bill.

We wrap up with the full interview recorded with longtime radio jazz host and preservationist John Cain about his life as he celebrated his 80th birthday.

You can listen to the podcast above or subscribe on iTunes.