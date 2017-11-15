Maj. Gen Edwin Walker and Lee Harvey Oswald

Maj. Gen. Edwin Walker had a storied career. In 1957, he was in charge of federal troops sent by President Eisenhower to desegregate Central High School. But Walker carried out Eisenhower’s orders at Central only under duress. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy officially admonished Walker for trying to indoctrinate his troops with right-wing literature. Walker resigned in protest, resurfacing the following year as one of the leaders of an armed mob trying to prevent black student James Meredith from entering the University of Mississippi. In April 1963, Walker was the subject of an assassination attempt by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. Oswald hit Walker’s window frame, causing injury to Walker’s forearm through splinters, but did little more damage. Several months later, President Kennedy was not so lucky.