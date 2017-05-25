Man Arrested After Climbing Gate To Arkansas Governor's Mansion

An Arkansas man is charged with trespassing and public intoxication after state police say he climbed the gate at the governor's mansion.

Court records show 55-year-old Edward Harper of North Little Rock was charged with the misdemeanor counts after being arrested about 1:10 a.m. Thursday on the grounds of the mansion.

Jail records show Harper remains in custody and court records do not list an attorney for him.

A spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters that both Hutchinson and his wife were inside the mansion at the time, but that Harper was arrested seconds after entering the grounds and did not approach the mansion.