Man Pleads Not Guilty In Deaths Of Arkansas Deputy, Two Others

An Arkansas man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people was ordered jailed without bond Monday after entering a not-guilty plea on three charges of capital murder.

James Arthur Bowden is accused in last week's killings of Yell County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.

At a brief arraignment Monday, a judge issued a gag order that bars prosecutors, defense attorneys and police from speaking publicly about the case. Bowden is next due in court in July.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities accuse Bowden of shooting Mainhart during a traffic stop, then killing Rita Miller and Ciera Miller at a nearby home.