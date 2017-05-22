Monticello To Vote On Its 8th Mayor Since 2014

In the aftermath of the resignation of Monticello’s mayor, two of the city’s former mayors are in a special runoff election to see which of them will complete the remaining 18 months of the term.

In January, Zack Tucker resigned as mayor and plead guilty to abuse of office after misusing city funds. David Anderson, a Democrat, and Joe Rogers, an Independent, and are both vying to fill the position and become the city’s 8th mayor since 2014.

Harold Coggins, the editor of the Advance Monticellonian newspaper, covers local politics.

“Allen Maxwell died while in office of March 2014. And, of course, then we had an acting mayor, and an interim mayor and then, as a matter of fact, ironically, Joe Rogers, who’s a candidate in these runoff elections was elected mayor and served five months, and then Zack [Tucker] was elected for a four-year term and he served one year and sixteen days of that until he got in trouble. And then we had another acting mayor, of course the city clerk, then the interim mayor then that’s where we are now,” said Coggins.

David Anderson is the city’s current interim mayor and formerly served as mayor from 2003 – 2006. Joe Rogers held the office from 2007-2010.

In an election held earlier this month to fill the vacancy, Anderson received 456 votes, and Rogers received 389, but neither received the majority needed to take office. Early voting in the runoff will be held May 23-26. Final ballots will be cast on May 30.