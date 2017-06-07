Movies In The Park Begins 13th Year In Little Rock's River Market

Hear KUAR's interview with Diana Long, director of River Market operations.

The annual Movies in the Park film series begins Wednesday night in the River Market. Each Wednesday through the end of next month, movies will be screened at the First Security Amphitheater beginning at sundown.

Eight movies will be shown this summer, which is the 13th year for the series today overseen by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. All screenings are free.

June 7 – La La Land (PG-13, 2016)

June 14 – Maleficent (PG, 2014)

June 21 – The Karate Kid (PG – 1983)

June 28 – Creed (PG-13, 2015)

July 5 – Daddy’s Home (PG-13, 2015)

July 12 – Finding Dory (PG, 2016)

July 19 – Captain America: The First Avenger (PG 13, 2011)

July 26 – The Magnificent Seven (PG-13, 2016)

More about the series can be learned at www.moviesintheparklr.net, or on its Facebook page.