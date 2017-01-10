An Official Dinosaur For Arkansas?

By 2 hours ago

Arkansaurus fridayi could soon have its day once again.

A pair of Arkansas legislators want to make Arkansaurus fridayi the official dinosaur of the state of Arkansas. Arkansas isn't particularly known as a hot bed for uncovering the ancient creatures but southwest Arkansas has had a couple of excavations.

State Senator Larry Teague of Nashville is a sponsor of the legislation. The creature once roamed in his district. Fellow Democrat, State Representative Greg Leding of Fayetteville, is also a lead sponsor. A high school student in his district led a grassroots campaign for recognition of the prehistoric beast last year.

A bit about the dinosaur from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

“Arkansaurus fridayi” is a type of bipedal coelurosaur dinosaur, a group of theropods that includes the subgroups Tyrannosauridae, Ornithomimidae, and Maniraptora. Its nearest relative was thought by Quinn to be an Ornithomimus, a bird or ostrich-like dinosaur, and a 2003 study by Rebecca Hunt still regards this dinosaur as an unknown species. This is due in part to a poor record of theropods in the eastern United States and the lack of a complete skeleton with which to make comparisons."

The foot bones of “Arkansaurus fridayi” are the only dinosaur bones found in Arkansas that have been brought to the attention of the scientific community. The bones were found in Early Cretaceous age rocks from approximately 146 to 100 million years ago.

While Teague and Leding are both Democrats, after recent defections from the party, it's safe to say they're probably not DINOs.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Legislature

Related Content

State Of State Address: Arkansas Succeeding, Must Embrace Rapid Change

By 2 hours ago
Gov. Asa Hutchinson preparing to address a joint session of the General Assembly.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered the State of the State address Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Arkansas Legislature. The Republican governor told the Republican-controlled legislature that it is working in historic times, defined by rapid change.

Democrats Say Party Defectors Rewarded With Leadership Roles, GOP Says No

By 22 hours ago
House Speaker Jeremy Gillam (R-Judsonia) speaking in the press gallery.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public Media

The 91st General Assembly is sworn in and there is some divide between Republican and Democratic leadership on whether or not members were rewarded with committee chairmanships for switching parties.

Speaker Jeremy Gillam (R-Judsonia) addressed the House chamber after taking the oath of office with an emphasis on civility and collaboration. He referenced Abraham Lincoln’s Team of Rivals, an ideologically diverse cabinet.

Arkansas General Assembly Officially Opens 2017 Session

By Jan 9, 2017
The 91st session of the Arkansas General Assembly pledges allegiance to the United States of America.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public Media

The Arkansas General Assembly convened for its 91st regular legislative session on Monday at noon. Both the state House and Senate are firmly in the hands of Republicans. Major issues such as tax cuts and implementing the voter-approved medical marijuana program likely will be hashed out nearly entirely within the GOP's supermajority ranks.