Official: Prisoners Escaped Solitary Recreation Areas In Recent Incidents

File photo of Cummins Prison, one of two maximum security units in Arkansas.
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas' top prison official says two disturbances at a maximum security facility began when prisoners managed to escape solitary fenced in areas during their recreation breaks.

One disturbance involved three officers being held hostage by inmates.

Correction Department Director Wendy Kelley spoke to lawmakers on Monday about last week's incident at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker. She says it began when two inmates escaped from their solitary recreation pens and followed two officers escorting another inmate inside.

The department has said an incident on July 22 that prompted a guard to fire warning shots into the air also involved inmates escaping the recreation cages.

Kelley told lawmakers the department will replace the solitary pens at the facility. A spokesman said temporary steps have been taken to strengthen the pens.

Arkansas Prisons

Situation Resolved After Inmates Take Control At Arkansas Maximum Security Prison

By Aug 8, 2017
Solomon Graves Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Maximum Security Prison
KATV, Channel 7 News

A maximum security prison in Arkansas is returning to normal operations after inmates snatched keys from three officers and held them in an area of the facility for about three hours.

Correction Department Spokesman Solomon Graves said the disturbance at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker has been resolved, but did not provide further details about the six inmates who had taken the keys. The three officers had been released earlier Monday evening.

An inmate who had not been involved in the initial disturbance was taken to the hospital earlier Monday with injuries.