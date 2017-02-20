Proposal Would Expand Arkansas Campus Carry To Some Students

By 28 seconds ago

Arkansas state Capitol
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

A compromise struck between Gov. Asa Hutchinson and lawmakers would expand a plan allowing concealed handguns on college campuses to include some students and visitors, if they undergo training.

Supporters of the campus guns measure, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Hutchinson's office said Monday they support an amendment to legislation requiring colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns.

The amended version would allow anyone 25 and older with a state concealed handgun license to carry if they've undergone up to 16 hours of active shooter training.

The initial version of the bill would have required the schools to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons. Supporters of that measure objected to a training requirement that the Senate tacked onto the legislation last week.

Tags: 
Arkansas Legislature

Related Content

Arkansas Senate Adds Training Requirement To Campus-Carry Bill

By Feb 17, 2017
campus carry

The Arkansas Senate voted Thursday to require college and university employees who want to carry concealed handguns on campus to first undergo additional training, prompting a Republican lawmaker to expand the campus-carry proposal to allow some students and visitors to participate.

The Senate voted 22-10 to add a provision mandating 16 hours of active shooter training to a House-backed measure requiring the schools to allow faculty and staff with a license to carry a concealed firearm on campus. The Senate is expected to vote next week on the proposal. 

Campus Carry Bill Advances Out Of Arkansas Senate Committee

By Feb 15, 2017
Rep. Charlie Collins
Jacob Kuaffman / KUAR News

A bill requiring public colleges and universities to allow their faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus easily advanced out of the Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

Sponsored by Fayetteville Republican Rep. Charlie Collins, the bill, HB1249, now heads to the full Senate. It was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.