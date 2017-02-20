Proposal Would Expand Arkansas Campus Carry To Some Students

A compromise struck between Gov. Asa Hutchinson and lawmakers would expand a plan allowing concealed handguns on college campuses to include some students and visitors, if they undergo training.

Supporters of the campus guns measure, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Hutchinson's office said Monday they support an amendment to legislation requiring colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns.

The amended version would allow anyone 25 and older with a state concealed handgun license to carry if they've undergone up to 16 hours of active shooter training.

The initial version of the bill would have required the schools to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons. Supporters of that measure objected to a training requirement that the Senate tacked onto the legislation last week.