This At the Symphony features the work of Dmitri Kabalevsky, Sergei Prokofiev, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. This episode of At the Symphony airs Thu., Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-noon and Fri., Nov. 3 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on KLRE Classical 90.5. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Masterworks concert is Sat., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Robinson Center in Little Rock, Ark. You can get tickets and more information at ArkanasSymphony.org.

