Sen. Boozman Announces Planned Surgical Procedure Next Week

U.S. Senator John Boozman, R-Ark., has scheduled a follow-up surgical procedure next Tuesday (Aug. 15) that’s related to an emergency heart surgery he underwent a little more than three years ago.

Boozman, Arkansas’ senior senator, had surgery April 22, 2014, to fix an aortic dissection. The procedure was performed at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. The medical staff at the time said the surgery went as planned.

“Senator Boozman is doing amazingly well after surgery to replace his ascending aorta. One reason he is doing so well is because of his great physical condition. At this time, we expect the Senator to have a full recovery. He should be able to return to his full duties without any restrictions in the future,” Dr. E.J. Chauvin, the Mercy Cardiac & Thoracic surgeon who performed the surgery, said in a statement issued three days after the procedure.

Boozman was moved from the intensive care unit to a private recovery room on April 24, and he was released from the hospital April 27, with doctor’s orders to rest as he regained his strength.

Next week’s surgery will be performed at a Washington, D.C.-area hospital, according to a statement from the senator’s press office.

“As many of you may remember, I had surgery in 2014 to repair a tear in my aorta,” Boozman said in a statement. “About 30 percent of the time after this type of procedure, additional surgery is required. My doctors have been monitoring me since the surgery. After consulting with my doctors, I have elected to go ahead and have this done during the August recess so I will be ready to go when the Senate comes back into session in September.

“As always, Cathy and I appreciate all of your prayers, kind words and well wishes.”

Boozman, 66, served Arkansas’ Third District for five terms as a U.S. Congressman. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2010.