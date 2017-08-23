Senator Cotton Discusses Issues During Little Rock Visit

File photo of Senator Tom Cotton in 2014.
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton says he is hopeful that Congress backs President Trump's plan to build a wall on the country's southern border and also says local communities should decide what to do with Confederate monuments.

Arkansas' junior senator spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday after presenting the survivors of a World War II veteran with medals he had earned.

The family of George Anderson of Black Rock met with Cotton in Little Rock. Afterward, Cotton said that while he was disappointed Congress hadn't accomplished more in Trump's first seven months in office, House and Senate members still had the rest of their terms to work on things.

Cotton also said he didn't believe most Arkansans worry about Trump's relationship with the media, saying people focus on other things.

Arkansas Politics

