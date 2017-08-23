Site Of Sunken Civil War Ship May Become Museum In Arkansas

A sunken ship may turn into a tourist site in eastern Arkansas. A paddle wheel steamboat called the Sultana caught fire in 1865, just days after the end of the Civil War. Over 1,200 Union soldiers died, making it the biggest maritime disaster in U.S. history.

The ship's wreckage currently rests underneath a soybean field in Marion where the Mississippi River once ran. Project Director Louis Intres tells KATV-TV that plans are in progress to build a 10,000-square-foot, $3 million Sultana Disaster Museum.

The Marion Advertising and Promotion Commission will contribute $400,000 toward the construction and an additional $75,000 a year for 10 years to help with operation costs. The city commissioned a feasibility study that showed the museum could generate $2.4 million in economic activity and attract up to 40,000 visitors a year.

Arkansas History
Arkansas Tourism

Replicas Of Columbus' Ships, Which Are To Dock In Arkansas, Draw Protests Elsewhere

By Aug 3, 2017
Christopher Columbus Pinta Nina
Great Lakes Today

Replicas of two ships used by explorer Christopher Columbus, which led to the European colonization of the Americas, are to visit Arkansas in October and November. The replicas of Niña and Pinta are traveling together around the U.S. to help people learn more about the voyage in 1492 that led to the discovery of what was called the New World.

But a recent stop along Lake Ontario in north-central New York drew protests from Native Americans who say the ships only tell half of the story.

Memorial Planned For Music Icon Levon Helm In East Arkansas

By Jul 27, 2017
Levon Helm
Kevin Kresse

A fundraising campaign has been launched to create a permanent memorial in east Arkansas for Levon Helm. The legendary drummer and singer, who was best known for his work with The Band, grew up in the Phillips County community of Turkey Scratch, helping his family pick cotton.

Plans are to finish restoring the sharecropper's house his family lived in, which has been moved to the nearby town of Marvell. A statue of Helm is also to be completed and placed downtown.