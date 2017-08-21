Spectators Gather In Arkansas To Observe Rare Solar Eclipse

By 1 hour ago

Spectators in Little Rock used a variety of tools to safely view the solar eclipse.
Credit David Monteith / KUAR

Even though Arkansas wasn’t in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, people in the state came together at different locations and took joy watching as the moon covered much of the sun.

Phil Stein was among the hundreds who gathered at Riverfront Park in Little Rock at one of several watch parties organized by the Central Arkansas Library System.

"That is wonderful." said Stein, as he looked through special viewing glasses provided by CALS. “I remember I was just a kid and there was a big eclipse back then and my parents told me I would be in my fifties when the next one like this happened and I thought, 'That seems so long,' and now here it is,"

Portions of the United States experienced a full solar eclipse in 1979. Spirits of those in Little Rock did not seem dampened by not being in the path of totality. The moon blocked nearly 90 percent of the sun for viewers in the city.

"Come on, eclipse," said Crystal Mercer who was excited the eclipse coincided with her birthday.

Images of the eclipse could even be viewed by people cupping their hands on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Spectators seemed nearly as fascinated with the variety of devices used to watch the eclipse as the event itself. There were many homemade viewers, including a colander, a pinhole viewer made of tinfoil, as well as a solar telescope.

The United States won’t see another full solar eclipse until April 8, 2024.

Tags: 
Arkansas Science

Related Content

Arkansans Share Memories Of Previous Eclipses, Impact This Is Expected To Have

By Darcy Hagood 20 hours ago
solar eclipse 2017
NASA

Tales of viewing solar eclipses are passed down through the generations. In Arkansas they have made their way into family histories and narratives of identity, even for those who were too young to understand it. That has helped build the anticipation about Monday's rare eclipse.

What Monday's Eclipse Is Expected To Look Like In Arkansas

By Darcy Hagoood Aug 17, 2017
Eclipse
NASA

Arkansas will join much of the U.S. Monday in seeing a partial eclipse of the sun for the first time in almost 100 years. Local experts say the state will see a lot of sun coverage, producing unusual sights in the daytime sky.

Dr. Tony Hall, an astronomy professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, says people all over the nation can see a partial or full eclipse.

Arkansans To Travel To Missouri For Good View Of Solar Eclipse

By Darcy Hagood Aug 14, 2017
The S.P.A.C.E Hogs group at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.
Facebook

Students and scientists from around Arkansas will gather in Fulton, Missouri next Monday for the first cross-continental solar eclipse in almost 100 years. In addition to just enjoying the sight, they’re also planning to document and collect information for NASA.

Dr. James Kennon saw his first solar eclipse in 1991, and it was so spectacular, he knew it wouldn’t be his last.

"The one I saw in Hawaii, I watched it, and I’m standing there thinking, 'do that again! I want to see that again," he said. "The one I saw in Hawaii lasted a little over four minutes."