Springdale Man To Be Named To Arkansas Highway Commission

By Dec 19, 2016

Gov. Asa Hutchinson with Phillip Taldo who will be named to the Arkansas Highway Commission next month. The two spoke Monday to a Rotary Club luncheon in Springdale.
Credit Governor's Office / YouTube

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will name Philip Taldo of Springdale to the Arkansas Highway Commission, effective next month. Taldo will replace Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock.

Taldo currently serves on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The governor said in a statement that economic development and highways go hand-in-hand and that Taldo would bring the necessary experience to his role on the Highway Commission.

The appointment runs for 10 years.

Taldo said he was humbled and excited by his selection.

Tags: 
Arkansas Transportation

