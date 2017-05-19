Trump, Russia & Arkansans In Congress

Listen to the podcast!

On this week's podcast: As questions about possible collusion between the Donald J. Trump White House and the Russian government swell to a fever pitch in Washington, we talk Arkansas’s congressional reaction to the firing of the FBI director, the appointment of a special prosecutor and more.

-A look toward the 2018 general election. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other incumbents are in a strong position. What are the big issues? What challenges lie ahead? Who will emerge as the potential challengers?

-And we look at the economic impact of spring flooding on Arkansas farmland.