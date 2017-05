U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-2nd District) discusses the firing of FBI Director James Comey and his vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The news emanating from the Oval Office this week has escalated arguments the Trump White House, and before that his campaign, has illicit ties to the Russian government. Meanwhile, the President’s legislative agenda is hobbling along.

U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District) joined KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman to share his thoughts on FBI Director James Comey and the future of healthcare.