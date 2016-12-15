Vince Insalaco Won't Seek New Term Chairing Arkansas Democrats

The chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party says he won't seek another term, weeks after the general election in which Republicans expanded their majorities in the state Legislature.

Vince Insalaco said in a statement Thursday he believes it's time to move on to a new chapter in his life and wouldn't seek a third term chairing the state party. Insalaco has served as party chairman since 2013. Insalaco's term ends in 2019, but the state committee is expected to consider a proposal this weekend to allow the party to vote on a replacement in March.

Republicans control all statewide and federal offices in Arkansas, and majorities in the state House and Senate. Insalaco says the party has been able to reduce its debt and rebuild county committees in recent years.