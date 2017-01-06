Week In Review Podcast: Legislative Preview, Bribery, U.S. Congress, Cotton-Russia-Trump, & Facebook

KUAR's Week in Review podcast.

Huddle up by the fireplace and tune into this week's Week in Review podcast from the KUAR News team. This week we highlight some of what to look for in next week's legislative session, a bribery case in NWA with potentially far reaching implications, the opening of the U.S. Congress, Tom Cotton's take on Russian hacks, and a new state partnership with Facebook.

Take a listen and make sure to subscribe to the podcast this year to keep up to date with state news at large and all the happenings from the state legislature during the upcoming session.