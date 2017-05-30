Well-Known Central Arkansas Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

A well-known restaurant in central Arkansas has been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Little Rock television station KTHV reports that Cotham's Mercantile in Scott burned down early Tuesday. Cotham's was built in 1917 and opened as a general mercantile store for farmers in the area.

In 1984, Cotham's opened a small restaurant area and it quickly became a favorite for local politicians, including then-Gov. Bill Clinton. A second location was later opened near the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Authorities say they're still looking into the cause of the fire.